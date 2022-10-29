VIDEO: Two Giants goals disallowed during loss to Red Deer

Jesper Vikman stopped 29 of 33 shots for Vancouver Friday, Oct. 28, in an away game against Red Deer that saw two Giants goals disallowed. (Rob Wallator/Special to Langley Advance Times) Early in the 3rd period of their Froday, Oct. 28 game against the Rebels, Jaden Lipinski scored for the Giants, only to have the goal disallowed, this time following a successful Red Deer challenge for offside. (Rob Wallator/Special to Langley Advance Times) The Giants win streak ended at three as they dropped a 4-0 decision to Red Deer Friday night, Oct 28. (Rob Wallator/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants win streak ended at three as they dropped a 4-0 decision to Red Deer Friday night, Oct. 28, in a frustrating game that saw the G-Men score twice, only to have the goals disallowed.

Going into the game, Red Deer was riding their own eleven-game win streak.

Giants were coming off a 2-1 victory the previous night in Edmonton, where Head Coach Michael Dyck secured his 250th win in the Western Hockey League.

Friday’s game started with a disputed goal when the Rebels Jhett Larson scored at 6:01 into the game.

It was challenged for offside but was upheld to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead.

Midway through the second period, the Giants scored on a point shot from Brenden Pentecost, but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference.

Then, Talon Brigley extended the lead for the Rebels with a goal with 1:44 remaining in the middle frame, seconds after a Giants penalty expired.

Rebels scored their own goal that would get waived off due to goaltender interference before the end of the period.

Early in the 3rd, Jaden Lipinski scored for the Giants, only to have the goal disallowed again, this time following a successful Red Deer challenge for offside.

Rebels’ Jace Isley made the lead 3-0 just over halfway into the final period with a shot from the top of the left circle, then Kai Uchacz iced the game with a shorthanded breakaway goal with 6:07 remaining in the game.

Red Deer outshot Vancouver 33 to 18.

Neither team could put together a power play, with Red Deer 0 and 4, while Vancouver was 0 and 2.

Next up, Giants head to Calgary to take on the Hitmen on Sunday afternoon.

