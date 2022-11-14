VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop game to Prince George Cougars

Giants opened the scoring but a six-goal outburst in the first and second period was too much for Vancouver to overcome as they finished a weekend series at the CN Centre in Prince George on Sunday, Nov. 13 with a loss.

Their appearance was the last stop of an eight-game road trip for the G-Men.

Giants forward Ty Halaburda opened the scoring as he redirected a Mazden Leslie pass through Tyler Brennan’s legs just 1:17 into the game.

Right after that, Brenden Pentecost sniped home his first Western Hockey League goal to double the Giants lead just under three minutes later.

Carter MacAdams answered for the Cougars 22 seconds later.

Then, at 10:45 of the first, Riley Heidt buried his first goal of the game to tie it for the Cougars.

Cole Dubinsky brought the Cougars ahead 3-2 off a scramble in front of Jesper Vikman with 8:51 remaining in the period.

Noah Boyko added to the Cougar lead five minutes later following a goaltending change for Vancouver, with Brett Mirwald subbing in for Jesper Vikman.

Giants player Julian Cull took possession of the puck during Sunday’s (Nov. 13) game against the Cougars in Prince George. Cougars won, 6-4. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Then, with just 24 seconds left in the opening frame, Heidt scored his second of the night, this one on a power play.

Heidt completed his hat trick early in the second period with 2:59. The goal was challenged for offside but was upheld.

VIDEO: A happy birthday for Vancouver Giants Honzek against Prince George Cougars

In the third, Giants Samuel Honzek scored his 12th of the season on a top-corner shot off a face-off 7:32 into the third.

Zack Ostapchuk brought Vancouver back within two with 2:13 to go, but Prince George shut the door the rest of the way.

READ ALSO: It will be Giants coach versus Giants coach when the Kubota Top Prospects Game comes to Langley

Final Score: Prince George 6, Vancouver 4.

Next up, Giants will host the Kamloops Blazers on White Spot Legends Weekend on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

