VIDEO: Vancouver Giants end 8-game road trip with a win

Jesper Vikman was the story of the game Friday night, Nov. 4, in Lethbridge, as he made 44 saves en route to a 4-3 Giants victory, as the team wrapped up an eight-game road trip.
Samuel Honzek opened the scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle that ringed in off the post 3:04 into the game. Zack Ostapchuk, and Ty Thorpe assisted.
Hurricanes’ Tyson Laventure tied it ten minutes later off a redirection in the slot.
Then, Jaden Lipinski, with Ty Thorpe, and Mazden Leslie, shoveled in a rebound on a power play with 4:47 to go in the period.
At the 10:40 mark of the second, Logan Wormald tied it for Lethbridge off an odd-man rush.
With under four seconds remaining in the second, Ty Thorpe converted a 2-on-1 with Zack Ostapchuk to restore the lead for Vancouver heading into the intermission.
Less than 10 seconds on the clock? Watch Zack Ostapchuk and Ty Thorpe fly!🚀@WHLGiants | @Senators pic.twitter.com/2Q8nTQkfDz
— The WHL (@TheWHL) November 5, 2022
Just 4:58 into the third, former Giant Cole Shepard tied the game for the Hurricanes on a power play, his third point of the night.
After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout, with Honzek and Lipinski both scoring, while Lethbridge missed twice.
Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Lethbridge 3.
Lethbridge outshot Vancouver 47 to 26.
Vikman was named second start of the game.
The win followed an overtime loss on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to the Swift Current Broncos.
Ty Thorpe opened the scoring Wednesday on a wraparound midway through the opening frame.
Then Broncos’ Caleb Wyrostok tied the game with 1:19 to go in the period.
Ty Halaburda smacked in a rebound for Vancouver just over four minutes into the second with an assits from Ethan Semeniuk, and Jaden Lipinski, only to have Josh Davies answered back for Swift Current 1:41 later.
Broncos took the lead when Wyrostok buried his second of the game 9:08 into the period to bring the Broncos ahead 3-2.
In the third, with 14:07 remaining in regulation time, Raphael Pelletier scored on a breakaway to make the score 4-2.
Following a flurry of chances in the offensive zone, Jaden Lipinski roofed a rebound from in tight on a power play to bring the G-Men back within one, with Samuel Honzek, and Ty Thorpe assisting.
With 5:26 to go, Honzek outwaited Broncos net minder Reid Dyck and got his shot while getting hauled down, to tie at 4-In overtime, seconds after the conclusion of a Giants penalty kill, Sam McGinley sent the local fans home happy with a shot for the slot that ended it.
Final Score: Swift Current 5 – Vancouver 4.
Giants are back home at Langley Events Centre for a week of practice before going north to Prince George for a pair of games against the Cougars Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
