White Rock-South Surrey Baseball’s Henri Lorieau Memorial Tournament set to return

After a two-year COVID-19-related hiatus, White Rock-South Surrey Baseball’s Henri Lorieau Memorial Tournament is set to return to the field.

The tournament, which is for eight year old players, will be held at White Rock’s Centennial Park from July 1-3.

Lorieau was a longtime executive member with the baseball association, and served as president from 1998 until 2005. He passed away in November 2015, at age 62, after a battle with cancer.

Prior to his illness, Lorieau – wearing one of his trademark Hawaiian shirts – was a fixture at the Mini-8 tournament, which was been held by the association for years before being renamed in his honour.

“The tournament honours the legacy of… Lorieau, with all proceeds being evenly split between the BC Cancer Agency and the Little League Challenger Program, which provides an adaptive baseball experience for individuals with physical and mental challenges,” John Hogg, one of the tournament organizers, wrote in an email to Peace Arch News.

Opening ceremonies for the tournament will be held July 1 at 12:30 p.m., and will be followed by a Challenger division game.

This year’s event will feature teams from across the Lower Mainland, as well as a number of White Rock-South Surrey teams.



