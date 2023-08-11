White Rock U11 A and AAA Tritons clinch provincial titles

The 11U A White Rock South Surrey baseball team earned a provincial win on Aug. 6, 2023, marking a first in the WRSSBA for their age group. (Contributed photo) The 11U Mosquitos AAA Tier 1 Tritons won a provincial title on Aug. 7, 2023 in Kelowna. (wrssba.com photo)

A team of young Tritons made history for the White Rock South Surrey Baseball Association last weekend, with a first-ever provincial win for their age group.

The 11U Mosquito A team – comprised of nine- and 10-year-olds playing in their first year of the 11U age group – claimed the victory in Cloverdale on Aug. 6, after working together for just seven weeks.

“The players only had 7 weeks with each other but came together as a group and played really well,” coach Les Brown told Peace Arch News.

“In our run to the title we played 4 of the top teams in the Province and outscored those teams by a combined 41-4 score,” he continued.

“The boys played fantastic defense, had great pitching and crushed the ball all over the field, every member of the team contributed.”

The boys faced Richmond in the round robin, making quick work of their biggest rival with a 10-0 win – a victory that secured the team top seed in the age bracket.

In the semi-final, they toppled Ridge Meadows 11-1, setting up a battle with the number-one seeded Abbotsford.

Brown said the players were determined to avoid a repeat of a game played against Abbotsford just a week prior to the tournament, in which they were defeated by 10 runs.

“That was not going to happen this time around,” Brown writes in a summary posted to wrssba.com.

“After the first inning the game was tied at 2, but that was as close as Abbotsford would get. White Rock played sound defensively, threw strikes and crushed the ball all over the park,” he writes.

The Mosquitos emerged victorious with a 9-2 final tally.

“Every member played a significant part in the victory and throughout the weekend.”

Brown told PAN the final game was “a great bounce back effort for the team.”

READ ALSO: White Rock 15U Bantam AA Tritons win minor baseball championship Sunday

Also victorious at provincials were the 11U Mosquito AAA Tier 1 Tritons, who travelled to Kelowna as the Lower Mainland’s #2 seed.

According to a summary of that tournament at wrssba.com, the team beat Kamloops, Chilliwack and Comox Valley in round-robin play, finishing with a 3-0-1 (win-loss-tie) record following a “well-pitched extra inning defensive struggle” against Abbotsford.

In the semi-finals, White Rock took on a strong Victoria team, but the Tritons were led to an 8-7 win by the starting pitching of Sam Dieleman and the power hitting of Kyler Bittner. Jude Carriere pitched the final 1.2 innings to get the save.

The Tritons faced the host Kelowna Sun Devils in the final.

Taking an early 2-0 lead on an RBI triple by Roscoe Smith, the Tritons held the lead on the strength of starting pitcher Noah Carriere (three innings, three hits). Madoc Zehr increased the Triton’s lead to 4-2 with a key two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth.

Kelowna made a strong comeback in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs to take a late 6-4 lead, the summary continues.

The Tritons battled back in the top of the sixth, loading the bases for Carter Savage, who hit a double into right-centre field. The hit added three runs for the Tritons, boosting them to a 7-6 lead.

While the Sun Devils scored in the bottom of the sixth, Tritons pitcher Eli Dueck shut them down.

“The coaching group couldn’t be more proud of this team,” the summary states.

“One of the emerging themes to this group as the summer went on was the importance of being a strong group of 12 and not dependent on a few players. Some of the other key players over the weekend included two key catches in CF, and the two innings pitched by Riley Suvilai against Kamloops, the batting averages of Cohen Marples (.583) and Karsten Schnitzer (.600) over the six games, and Madden Samson’s defense at 3B where he had a 1.000 fielding percentage and hit .429 from the plate.”

