White Rock Wave top team standings at provincial masters swim championships

White Rock Wave swimmer Betty Brussel, 97, won all of her events at B.C. Masters Swim Championships and was named the winner of the Ted Simpson Award. (Contributed photo)

Some of the top masters swimmers from across the province dipped their toes into the water at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre last weekend – an event hosted by the White Rock Wave swim club.

The Wave swimmers were not only good hosts, but worthy competitors, too, finishing first overall in team standings with 3,117 points. The team’s overall mark was significantly higher than the second place English Bay Swim Club, which finished with 1,802.

In total, 27 teams competed in the event, which ran from April 22-24.

In addition to the podium finishes, another highlight from the weekend was the handing out of the Ted Simpson Award, which this year went to Wave member Betty Brussel, 97.

The Ted Simpson award is given annual to the masters swimmer “who has achieved distinguished results in the current swim season” while also recognizing those who have achieved new personal best times or overcome injury, illness or disability.

At provincials, Brussel placed first in all her events, and even cut a minute off her personal-best 200-m freestyle time.

“Swimming is my lifeline. I hope to still be swimming at 100,” Brussel said upon being honoured.

In 2016, the Ted Simpson awarded went to another Semiahmoo Peninsula swimmer, Aart Looye, who that year overcame a stroke and continued to compete.

Another highlight from the weekend was the performance of Karlyn Pipes, a swimmer who splits her time between Hawaii and the Okanagan. Pipes, who just ‘aged up’ into the women’s 60-64 division, set for new FINA masters world records.



