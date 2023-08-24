White Rock Whalers back in action on home ice Aug. 26 at Centennial Arena

White Rock Whalers goalie Keegan Maddocks and teammates during last season’s playoffs. (Alistair Burns/White Rock Whalers photo)

Who’s ready for some hockey?

It may still be August, but the White Rock Whalers ‘pod’ is back in action starting tonight (Aug. 24) in Richmond, with their first home-ice pre-season appearance this Saturday, Aug. 26 at Centennial Arena in White Rock.

The team now has Junior A, Tier 2 status after a unanimous vote by BC Hockey’s Board of Directors in July to reclassify three former Junior B leagues to Junior A Status.

The pod is starting this season with new coaching staff: head coach Brian Gemmell and assistant coaches Adam and Royce Rossignol.

READ MORE: BC Hockey approves Junior A status for three Junior B hockey leagues

READ MORE: White Rock Whalers hire new head coach

“The team is really well-respected. We felt confident with their hockey operation and we’re excited to make that jump,” Gemmell said earlier this year, after the decision was announced.

The Aug. 26 game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Arena, 14600 North Bluff Rd.

THE POD is back! 🐋🐋🐋 The first Home pre-season game is Saturday, August 26 at 6:30 pm at Centennial Arena. Admission is by donation. See you at the rink!! pic.twitter.com/tQPG3K8a3Q — WhiteRockWhalers (@WRWhalersHockey) August 24, 2023

The team also play Langley on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the same location.

Admission is by donation.

For more information, visit whiterockwhalers.ca

For the British Columbia Hockey League’s Surrey Eagles, pre-season play starts on Sept. 3, with the first home-ice game on Monday, Sept. 4 at South Surrey Arena, 2199 148 St.

Visit surreyeagles.ca for more details.

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Follow us on Twitter.

City of White Rockhockey