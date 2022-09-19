Zachary Sherwin (left) and goaltender Ty Angus show off their milestone pucks – Sherwin for a hat trick, Angus for his first-ever win. (White Rock Whalers photo)

Zachary Sherwin (left) and goaltender Ty Angus show off their milestone pucks – Sherwin for a hat trick, Angus for his first-ever win. (White Rock Whalers photo)

White Rock Whalers earn win in PJHL home-opener

Junior ‘B’ squads rebounds after getting shut out against Surrey Knights two days earlier

A day after being shut out by the rival Surrey Knights in their Pacific Junior Hockey League season-opener, the White Rock Whalers rebounded to earn a win against the Ridge Meadows Flames in front of their home fans Saturday night.

Thursday’s game – a road game at the North Surrey Rec Centre – was a 4-0 loss, but it wasn’t through lack of effort, as the Semiahmoo Peninsula team launched 44 shots at Knights’ netminder Mason Upton, but simply couldn’t get the puck past him.

Saturday, however, the team had no trouble finding the back of the net, and were led by Zachary Sherwin, who scored a hat trick and added an assist in a 5-3 win. Cole Svendson – like Sherwin, a returnee from last year’s squad – scored two goals himself to round out the scoring.

Chris Fortems – who was named captain of this year’s Whalers team just prior to the start of the season – added three assists, while in net, newcomer Ty Angus stopped 37 of 40 shots he faced to earn his first-ever win at the junior level.

The game was a feisty one, too, with the two teams combining for 14 power-play opportunities, which resulted in five power-play goals and one shorthanded marker, from Sherwin in the second period.

The Whalers will look for their second win of the season Thursday (Sept. 22) when they travel to Richmond to play the Sockeyes. On Saturday, they’re back on home ice at Centennial Arena for a date with the defending PJHL champion Langley Trappers, who defeated the Whalers in the PJHL finals last spring.


Junior B Hockey

