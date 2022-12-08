White Rock’s Sean Whyte returns to kick for BC Lions after a solid CFL season back home

The Semiahmoo Secondary grad, 37, says team ‘made huge strides with exciting group of players in 2022’

BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte, left, celebrates a field goal with defensive end Obum Gwacham (98) against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

White Rock-raised kicker Sean Whyte has signed a contract extension for another year with BC Lions, the team announced Thursday (Dec. 8).

The CFL franchise considers Whyte “an integral piece to their puzzle” in its pursuit of a Grey Cup next football season.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to the Lions organization for allowing me the opportunity to continue playing with my hometown team,” Whyte, 37, said in a news release.

“We made huge strides with this exciting group of players in 2022, and I can’t wait to continue the chase for another Grey Cup ring.”

There’s no place like home. I’m so pumped to back for 2 more years. @bclions_official @cfl @ White Rock, British Columbia https://t.co/UzFmkPrvUF — Sean Whyte (@SeanWhyte6) December 8, 2022

✨ Introducing: Hometown Stories: BC Lions Making BC Better ✨@SeanWhyte6 takes us back to his old stomping grounds in White Rock, BC to talk about one of his first game-winning kicks to his work, now, in the community.#BCLionsHometownStories 🧡 Presented by @BCLC pic.twitter.com/dqT5Zv8EYA — BC LIONS (@BCLions) November 6, 2022

A Semiahmoo Secondary grad, the veteran kicker will return for his 15th season in the CFL, which included time in Montreal and Edmonton before a return to the Lions last February, prior to the 2022 season.

Whyte’s Twitter bio says he’s “Paid On Call Auxiliary Firefighter for the City of White Rock/ Rescue Technician at Dynamic Rescue Systems.”

On the football field, Whyte had a great year in 2022, leading the CFL in field goal percentage at 92.3 while making 36 of 39 attempts over 18 regular season games. He enjoyed a stretch where he made 17 consecutive field goals between Aug. 6 and Oct. 8. In two playoff games, Whyte was a perfect four-of-four on-field goals and hit on all five convert attempts.

Whyte was also the Lions’ nominee for the Tom Pate Memorial Award, given to the player who best demonstrates good sportsmanship while making significant contributions to his team, community and association.

A former member of the Surrey Rams junior football team, Whyte debuted with the Lions in 2009 before being traded to the Alouettes. By 2015 he was in Edmonton, and won a Grey Cup that year.

Whyte sits in 13th spot on the CFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,734 points, having recently surpassed Noel Prefontaine. Calgary’s Rene Paredes (1,908 career points) remains the only active player higher on the list, in 10th spot.

In 186 total regular-season games, Whyte has made good on 418 of 480 field goal tries (87.1 percent), is 423 of 437 on converts (96. 7 percent) and has also punted 715 times for an average of 42.6 yards.



