Players are seen competing in the 2019 Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival, or WickFest. (Image courtesy City of Surrey)

Players are seen competing in the 2019 Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival, or WickFest. (Image courtesy City of Surrey)

WickFest Women’s Hockey Festival returns to Surrey

Event is back after two-year, COVID-caused hiatus

One of the biggest female hockey tournaments in the world is returning to Surrey.

After being cancelled for two years in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11th Annual WickFest International Women’s Hockey Festival returns.

Games and events will be held at the North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex and the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex from February 2 to 5, 2023.

In an Aug. 18 press release, the City of Surrey said it was proud to be hosting the event again.

“Sport tourism is an important part of our economic diversity in Surrey,” said Tara Cleave, support services manager with the City of Surrey. “Working with WickFest and the Surrey Falcons continues to shine a light on the value we see in working with both local and national or international groups to stimulate business in Surrey. It’s great to see these types of events coming back to life!”

FROM 2020: Surrey WickFest hockey ‘hangout’ goes online with Wickenheiser and guests

Teams from all over the world compete in the tournament, which is run in partnership with Hayley Wickenheiser and the Surrey Falcons. And it’s much more than just hockey games—it “promotes empowerment and leadership skills” for the players involved with a focus on mentoring leaders both on and off the ice.

“We believe in continually seeking new ways to strengthen and grow the sport,” said Shane Cebuliak, president of Surrey Female Hockey Association. “We are confident a partnership with WickFest is one of the tools we can use to do just that.”

Some of the non-hockey tournament extras include: workshops, clinics, skills camps and other leadership skill-building activities.

“We do some really special things at our Surrey event that we don’t do at other locations and that is because of the strong partnership with the City of Surrey and the Falcons,” added Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and event founder.

Visit wickfest.com for more info.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Surreyhockey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBC study finds pro hockey players reluctant to access mental health support

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
PHOTOS: Surrey crash memorial tree stands as haunting reminder of 3 teens killed one year ago

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton, Surrey RCMP say

Players are seen competing in the 2019 Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival, or WickFest. (Image courtesy City of Surrey)
WickFest Women’s Hockey Festival returns to Surrey

Wildlife artist Leo Recilla. Contributed photo. Wildlife artist Leo Recilla. (Contributed photo)
Surrey Art Gallery talks return with wildlife artist