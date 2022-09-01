Surrey Knights hockey player Brad Collins is given a ‘C’ jersey to wear for the coming season by former team captains Billy Thompson, Drew Williams and Evan Purewal. (Photo: twitter.com/SurreyKnights)

Surrey Knights hockey player Brad Collins is given a ‘C’ jersey to wear for the coming season by former team captains Billy Thompson, Drew Williams and Evan Purewal. (Photo: twitter.com/SurreyKnights)

JUNIOR ‘B’ HOCKEY

With new captain, PJHL’s Surrey Knights are home tonight after exhibition win in Port Moody

Over the summer the Knights signed several Surrey- and Delta-raised players, among others

Surrey Knights play their first home-ice exhibition game of the PJHL preseason tonight (Thursday).

It’s a 7 p.m. face-off at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex against Port Moody Panthers, following a Knights’ 5-3 win in Port Moody last Saturday, Aug. 27.

A game report is posted to the Knights’ website, surreyknights.ca.

Over the summer the Knights signed several Surrey- and Delta-raised players, among others, to create a relatively young roster loaded with 2004- and 2005-born hockey players, coached by Andy Liboiron, Ryan Ross and Greg Ross.

• RELATED: Surrey Knights players celebrated with awards following 2021-22 hockey season.

On Aug. 23 the team announced Brad Collins, a 2002-born defenceman, as captain for the 2022-23 season. “Brad is going into his 6th season with the Knights, where he’ll break the record for most games played in franchise history,” the team tweeted.

Three former Knights captains – Billy Thompson, Drew Williams and Evan Purewal – recently presented Collins with his new ‘C’ jersey.

The next Knights game at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex is the team’s final exhibition game of the preseason, on Thursday, Sept. 8, against Abbotsford Pilots starting at 7 p.m.

The Knights kick off the 2022-23 season in Chilliwack on Sept. 11, followed by the team’s home-opener Thursday, Sept. 15 against White Rock Whalers.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
