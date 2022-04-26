A Cirque du Soleil performer on BC Place Stadium roof, in promo video shot by the circus company. (Photo: YouTube.com)

CIRCUS SHOW

VIDEO: Watch Cirque du Soleil acrobats tumble and leap on BC Place Stadium roof

The circus company’s new-look ‘Alegria’ show is in Vancouver until June 5

Cirque du Soleil performers took to the roof of BC Place Stadium for a “once-in-a-lifetime” show.

Acrobats with “Alegría” travelled to the stadium across the street from the touring show’s current home, at Concord Pacific Place.

With a 360-degree view of snow-capped mountains, False Creek and downtown Vancouver, a drone operator and camera crew captured acrobats being tossed into the air, tumbling across the roof and bending their bodies into intricate positions.

“An exclusive performance was filmed to celebrate the return of arts, entertainment and live events,” a media advisory says.

A 50-second clip of the publicity stunt was posted to YouTube.com last Friday.

Cirque du Soleil is in Vancouver through June 5 with its new-look “Alegria,” the circus company’s first show in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2,600-seat “Big Top” is set up at Concord Pacific Place as an “in the round” stage for 53 performers, including acrobats, clowns, musicians and singers from 19 countries.

For show details, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.

