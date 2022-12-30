From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. (Pixabay.com photo)

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. (Pixabay.com photo)

37,801 babies were born in B.C. so far this year: These are the most popular names

There is over 100 years of baby names recorded in British Columbia, available to the public

Olivia has been ousted as the most popular baby name in B.C. this year by last year’s third favourite name, Noah.

Each year, the province releases data compiled of every new name reported to the Vital Statistics Agency more than five times.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. Preliminary figures show that the top name was Noah, followed by Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sofia.

The exact numbers of how many babies go by these top trending names have not yet been released.

Last year, 238 babies were named Olivia, followed by 229 named Liam and 223 named Noah.

Curious to see how popular your name was the year you were born compared to more recently? British Columbia has data of up to 100 years available online to search.

Visit connect.health.gov.bc.ca/baby-names/year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Frustrated travellers turned to Twitter when winter storm slammed Abbotsford airport
Next story
It’s a girl! Firefighters deliver Vernon baby

Just Posted

Karnvir Garcha, 24, left, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, of Surrey. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Hang out with these two Surrey men at your own risk, police warn

A traffic stop in White Rock led to police finding a loaded gun, various drugs, brass knuckles, night-vision goggles and a lock-picking kit in the vehicle. (White Rock RCMP handout photo)
Loaded handgun, drugs, lock-picking kit seized in White Rock traffic stop

Soulstream, seen performing at the 2019 Luminary Festival in North Delta, will make its White Rock debut with two shows at Blue Frog Studios on Saturday, Jan. 28. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod file photo)
Soulstream band makes its White Rock debut

A protest of about 75 people gathered at Peace Arch Hospital in January to show the community’s frustration with a Fraser Health decision to temporarily close the maternity ward. (File photo)
The Semiahmoo Peninsula’s year in healthcare