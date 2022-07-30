Australian singer finds B.C. girl who wrote fan mail after puppy chews up letter

Well-known Australian children’s entertainer Emma Watkins holds the chewed up fan mail from seven-year-old Erika Hopfner (left) of Chilliwack. (Left photo submitted by Shannon Hopfner; Right photo Emma Watkins/ Facebook)

A seven-year-old Chilliwack girl who sent fan mail to a popular children’s entertainer in Australia, which was then chewed up by the singer’s puppy, has been found.

Erika Hopfner has been a fan of Emma Watkins – a singer and former member of children’s musical group The Wiggles – for years.

Erika sent Watkins a nice letter saying she saw her in Abbotsford at The Wiggles concert when she was four and that she missed her being in The Wiggles, mom Shannon Hopfner said.

She drew a heart on the letter, coloured the envelope and mailed it shortly before her seventh birthday in February.

But when the letter arrived in Australia, Watkins’ puppy thought it was a snack.

Watkins posted a photo on Facebook of the chewed envelope with an orange hand-coloured border on July 29.

“My puppy Patch got a little too excited to help me respond to some of the lovely mail I have received. I am so, so sorry to whoever sent me this art from Canada,” Watkins wrote.

With the corners chewed up, all that was visible was part of the address – Henry Street in Chilliwack and the postal code.

A well-known Australian children’s singer is hoping to get in touch with a fan from Chilliwack who sent her some artwork. The envelope with the return address was damaged by her dog Patch. (Emma Watkins/ Facebook)

Within an hour of The Chilliwack Progress publishing the story online and many people sharing it, Shannon Hopfner commented that it was her daughter Erika who penned the letter.

“Oh my! This is my daughter’s letter that she mailed several months ago. She thought it was lost on the plane and is thrilled to see it made it to Emma,” Hopfner wrote.

Hopfner connected with Watkins and the singer updated her fans the next day.

“Today we have found the owner of this thoughtful letter, little Erika all the way from Vancouver! Thank you to the community in Chilliwack B.C. for rallying together to find the owner of this letter sent all the way from Vancouver to Sydney.”

Hopfner said Watkins will be mailing a letter to Erika.

“This was so sweet of Emma Watkins. Great to see the community come together, thanks everyone for sharing.”

Erika still enjoys looking at Emma’s Instagram and YouTube videos, her mom added.

