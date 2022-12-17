Chilliwack girl, 3, donates ponytails from 1st ever haircut to Wigs for Kids, raises money for charity

Brenda Miller gives three-year-old Kairi Ketler her first haircut at Sassy Cuts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Kairi is donating her 12-inch ponytails to be made into wigs for kids, and is also fundraising for charity. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progess) Three-year-old Kairi Ketler excitedly answers questions from Brenda Miller (left) as mom Carrie Ketler listens at Sassy Cuts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Kairi had her first haircut that day and is donating her 12-inch ponytails to be made into wigs for kids, and is also fundraising for charity. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progess) Three-year-old Kairi Ketler plays with elastics before getting her first haircut at Sassy Cuts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Kairi is donating her 12-inch ponytails to be made into wigs for kids, and is also fundraising for charity. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progess) Three-year-old Kairi Ketler holds the clippers as Brenda Miller gives Kairi her first haircut at Sassy Cuts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Kairi is donating her 12-inch ponytails to be made into wigs for kids, and is also fundraising for charity. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progess) Three-year-old Kairi Ketler holds the clippers as Brenda Miller gives Kairi her first haircut at Sassy Cuts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Kairi is donating her 12-inch ponytails to be made into wigs for kids, and is also fundraising for charity. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progess) Brenda Miller gives three-year-old Kairi Ketler her first haircut at Sassy Cuts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Kairi is donating her 12-inch ponytails to be made into wigs for kids, and is also fundraising for charity. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progess) Kairi Ketler, 3, poses for a photo beside hairdresser Brenda Miller after her first haircut at Sassy Cuts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Kairi is donating her 12-inch ponytails to be made into wigs for kids, and is also fundraising for charity. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progess) Brenda Miller shows three-year-old Kairi Ketler her new hairdo at Sassy Cuts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Kairi is donating her 12-inch ponytails to be made into wigs for kids, and is also fundraising for charity. (Carrie Ketler photo)

A kid’s first haircut is always special, but it was even sweeter than normal for a three-year-old Chilliwack girl on Friday.

Kairi Ketler had 12 inches of her hair cut off on Dec. 16 and will be donating it to a place that makes wigs for BC Children’s Hospital, plus she’s also fundraising for a charity called Wigs for Kids.

The little girl had never had her hair cut until she stepped into Sassy Cuts in Chilliwack that day wearing a lemon-yellow princess dress and pink tiara.

She was ready.

Kairi had been waiting a long time for this day, said mom Carrie Ketler. She’s a busy and active preschooler and hates the combing and maintenance of her long hair.

“I asked her if she wants to cut a little bit, or have a big haircut and send her hair to help kids that are sick,” Ketler said.

She explained to her daughter that “sometimes kids get really sick and sometimes medicine isn’t just yucky, it can change their bodies and make them look different. Some kids will lose their hair and some like to have wigs.”

Kairi decided she wanted all of her hair cut off.

On Dec. 16, Brenda Miller of Sassy Cuts tied Kairi’s hair into four ponytails and then used electric hair clippers to cut them off. Kairi even helped cut off two of her own ponytails by holding the clippers with Miller.

When asked how she felt about her new haircut, she enthusiastically replied “Good!”

The hair will be donated to Eva and Co. Wigs in Vancouver which makes wigs for the Wigs for Kids program at BC Children’s Hospital.

Wigs for Kids raises money year-round to provide free custom-fitted, human-hair wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other serious illnesses. The program also helps cover the costs of essential drugs and feeding supplies for children that are not covered by MSP.

Ketler has set up a fundraising page with Wigs for Kids with a goal of raising $350.

“Kairi is looking forward to having short hair that won’t get all tangled and happy she can help other kids feel better,” Ketler said before Kairi’s haircut. “She is big on superheroes right now, especially Spider-Man, and excited to be a little hero.”

To donate to Kairi’s Wigs for Kids fundraiser, go to secure.bcchf.ca/SuperheroPages/main.cfm?Event=WigsForKids&Member=255289.

