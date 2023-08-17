COMMUNITY CHARTER S.B.C. 2003 CHAPTER 26

NOTICE OF PROVISION OF ASSISTANCE AND OF PROPOSED PROPERTY DISPOSITION UNDER A PARTNERING AGREEMENT

TAKE NOTICE THAT pursuant to Sections 24 and 26 of the Community Charter, S.B.C. 2003, chap. 26 as amended, the City of Surrey (the “City”) intends to enter into a partnering agreement with the Association of Neighbourhood Houses of B.C. DBA Alexandra House (“ANH”) the terms of which would provide assistance to ANH, including the disposition of an interest in the following property by way of Licence for less than market value, as follows:

Civic Address: 16824 – 32 Avenue, Surrey, BC

Legal Description: PID# 014-670-623, Parcel A Section 19 Township 7 New Westminster District Plan BCP41732

Licensee and Recipient of the Assistance: ANH

The Nature of Disposition: Licence Agreement of not greater than 10 years

Form(s) of Assistance: ANH will receive a contribution from the City of:

up to $3,185,000 in free rent over the 10-year term of the licence in exchange for ANH providing childcare services to the residents of the City of Surrey at the Kensington Prairie Community Centre.

a 24 passenger van, valued at $160,812.00, for the purposes of delivering a successful childcare program at the Kensington Prairie Community Centre during the 10-year term of the licence, with the van to be returned to the City at the license’s end.

furnishings and equipment related to the childcare and outdoor activity area.

maintenance by the City of the parking areas, pedestrian pathways, and landscaping at Kensington Prairie Community Centre.

This notice is given in accordance with Section 94 of the Community Charter.

Further information can be obtained from the City of Surrey, Parks, Recreation & Culture Department; Phone (604) 592-6937 ; Email: sarennie@surrey.ca.

THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS FOR THE PURPOSE OF PUBLIC DISCLOSURE ONLY, NOT SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER