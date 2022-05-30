DJ Shub poses for a photograph at the media wall after winning contemporary Indigenous artist of the year during the 2022 Juno Awards Broadcast at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Full-scale Canada Day celebrations to return to Ottawa in new location

Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth scheduled

Large-scale Canada Day celebrations will return to the national capital July 1, with most of the action taking place in a park just west of Parliament Hill.

Daytime and evening shows are scheduled for LeBreton Flats Park, capped off by a dazzling fireworks display.

Canadian Heritage says the extensive renovations to Parliament Hill’s Centre Block prompted the move away from the usual site of Canada Day festivities.

The celebrations will feature a lineup of musicians, including Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth.

Shub, a Mohawk DJ and music producer dubbed the godfather of powwow step, is one of a number of Indigenous artists set to appear at the celebrations.

Various activities are also slated for Place des festivals Zibi, just across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations backs cancelling Canada Day celebration

RELATED: PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Canada Day

Previous story
Victoria deemed a world-leading ‘workation’ destination: report

Just Posted

Surrey Coun. Linda Annis at a community event on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey should continue connecting with residents using ‘tremenous reach’ of community newspapers, Annis says

Surrey Christian’s ultimate team (in black) battled Grand Forks for a provincial AA title at Newton Athletic Park on Friday (May 27). Grand Forks won 11-10. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
2 Surrey school ultimate teams finish top-3 in B.C. at Newton Athletic Park tournaments

(File photo)
Surrey mayor’s slate asks people if board of trade CEO should resign, and to sign petition

Map showing area where a Cloverdale off-street parking lot may be extended if city council approves the purchase of an old house on 56A Avenue. (Image: City of Surrey)
Off-street parking may increase in Cloverdale