The Armstrong Tulip Festival opened on March 17, 2023 (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Armstrong Tulip Festival opened on March 17, 2023 (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Heat wave fries Armstrong tulips, forcing closure of festival

Monday, May 15 is the last day that it will be open

Bloom Tulip Festival in Armstrong will be closing a couple weeks earlier than anticipated, due to the heat wave that has ripped through the area over the past couple of weeks.

Monday, May 15 is the last and final day it will be open.

Originally scheduled to close on May 27, the festival got some bad news overnight, as the majority of the tulips have crisped from the heat.

According to Alexis Szarek, the creator of the festival, if you hold a ticket for a future date and wish to come today (May 15), you can do so.

Last entry into the festival is at 4:30 p.m, and it will close at 6 p.m.

Additionally, Szarek wants to stress patience for those who have tickets for future dates and who will be unable to come.

“The best way to get your questions answered is through hello@bloomflowerfestivals.com.”

The festival will be back later in the summer for the Bloom Sunflower Festival.

READ MORE: North Okanagan tulip festival ready to bloom

READ MORE: Bloom Tulip Festival opens up in Spallumcheen

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Flower CountNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records

Just Posted

You’ll be able to get a quick and easy Fibroscan exam in Surrey this summer that will tell you if you’ve got liver problems. (Submitted photo)
Fibroscan exam in Surrey this summer can tell you if you’ve got a fatty liver

Surrey United Soccer Club wants to build a new training facility at Cloverdale Athletic Park. (Image submitted: Surrey United)
First steps underway for new indoor facility at Cloverdale Athletic Park

Two people were stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13). police say. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Two people, including teen, stabbed while visiting patient at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Surrey council will consider corporate report Monday night about expanding 72 Avenue from 152 Street through to 176 Street. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey looks to expand 72 Avenue east from 152 Street to 176 Street