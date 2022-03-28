Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Kenney defends using meme of Will Smith, Chris Rock slap to critique green energy policies

The word “Reality” is written in text over Smith with “Green Energy Policies” in text over Rock

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending the use of a meme from the Oscars as a contemporary way to draw attention to what he considers failing green energy policies.

The meme, shared widely online, is a photo of actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage over comments Rock made about Smith’s wife at the Hollywood awards show on Sunday.

In the version shared on Kenney’s social media accounts, the word “Reality” is written in text over Smith with “Green Energy Policies” in text over Rock.

Opinions on the premier’s use of the meme have varied online, with some critics saying it promotes violence and questioning the intent of it.

During an unrelated news conference, Kenney defined the word meme to reporters as a “humorous image” copied with slight variations and spread widely.

He says it was a “creative and relevant” way to draw attention to what he considers failed policies by the “green left” — such as a carbon tax — that make life more expensive.

ALSO READ: Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jason Kenney

Previous story
B.C. boy, 7, spends spring break giving away own books to other kids

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties investigate a shooting in Whalley in the 10700-block of City Parkway on Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey Mounties look for stolen red Kia after shooting in Whalley

Peyton Slind is going on an overnight hike as part of his efforts to raise money for diabetes research. (Photo submitted: Kimberley Slind.)
Don Christian Elementary student raising money for diabetes research

BC Ambulance paramedics and Surrey RCMP took away a man who was found running through traffic around Fraser Highway on Monday, March 28, near the Surrey-Langley border. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Man in custody after sprinting through traffic on Langley-Surrey border

TEASER PHOTO
Their high school seasons cut short by COVID, Surrey hoops all-stars to hit court one final time