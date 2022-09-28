Canadian actor Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on Vancouver Island, set for release on Netflix in October. Screenshot/Island of the Sea Wolves.

Canadian actor Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on Vancouver Island, set for release on Netflix in October. Screenshot/Island of the Sea Wolves.

Life on the edge: Will Arnett narrates new Netflix docuseries on Vancouver Island

Island of the Sea Wolves is set for release on Oct. 11

A Canadian actor and comedian is lending his voice to a Netflix nature documentary series focused on Vancouver Island, set to be released in October.

Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on the Island, ocean life, bald eagles and sea wolves.

Season one is set for release on Oct. 11, and is directed by Jeff and Chelsea Turner of River Road Films, a Vancouver-based production company that specializes in natural history documentaries.

Jeff Turner has created more than 40 natural history documentaries for BBC, CBC, PBS, Discover Channel and National Geographic. He’s also worked as a producer, director and cinematographer on the BBC series, Planet Earth, and produced, wrote and shot the IMAX feature film, The Great Bear Rainforest.

Chelsea Turner, the daughter of River Road Films co-founders Jeff and Susan Turner, has also worked as a film producer and director, creating natural history stories.

Island of the Sea Wolves features sweeping photography of some of the Island’s iconic locations and species including bears, bald eagles, Vancouver Island Marmots, sea otters and sea wolves.

“This is life on the edge; it’s life on Vancouver Island,” Arnett notes.

Click here to view the trailer for the documentary: https://www.netflix.com/ca/title/81341781


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Movies & TV

 

Canadian actor Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on Vancouver Island, set for release on Netflix in October. Screenshot/Island of the Sea Wolves.

Canadian actor Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on Vancouver Island, set for release on Netflix in October. Screenshot/Island of the Sea Wolves.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Museums Association recommends 10 ways to decolonize heritage sector

Just Posted

Doctor Olumuyiwa Bamgbade has been charged with one count of sexual assault. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault

Food purchased for Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society’s Nutritional Snack Program fills a Costco store parking lot in Surrey on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Submitted photo: Sylvester Law)
PHOTOS: $80,000 in snacks loaded up for Surrey firefighters’ program to feed hungry students

A dog-owner walks along the White Rock promenade with his four-legged friend. Dogs are once again allowed along the paved walkway, until March 31. (File photo)
Dogs allowed on White Rock promenade as of Oct. 1

Surrey Coun. and mayoral candidate Brenda Locke, pictured in 2021, and Surrey Mayor and mayoral candidate Doug McCallum, pictured in 2022. (File photos: Lauren Collins)
Locke vows to make McCallum repay his legal costs for criminal charge if she’s elected

Pop-up banner image