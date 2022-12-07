The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a $2 circulation coin, shown in a handout photo, featuring a black outer ring to honour Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Mint **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Mint issues black-ringed toonie in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Nearly five million of the coins expected to enter circulation this month

The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new black-ringed toonie to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

The mint says the coin’s black outer ring is intended to evoke a “mourning armband” to honour the queen, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

The mint says it will start to circulate nearly five million of the coins this month, and they will gradually appear as banks restock inventories.

Aside from the black ring, the mint says the coin retains the same design elements of the standard toonie.

Four different images of the queen have graced Canadian coins since 1953, when she was crowned.

The core of the commemorative toonie will feature the same portrait of the queen that has been in circulation since 2003, with a polar bear design on the other side.

“Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada’s head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known,” Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, wrote in a statement.

“Our special $2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her.”

The mint says it may produce more of the coins, depending on what it calls “marketplace needs”.

RELATED: With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Skull Skates is Canada’s oldest skateboard company
Next story
Oxford Dictionaries names ‘goblin mode’ its word of the year

Just Posted

Matthew Campbell (left), the director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, shares a laugh with volunteer Bill van Geeman as the two pack boxes with new toys for the Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper Program. In past years, the hamper program has provided Christmas presents to about 200 children and teens, but this year that number has skyrocketed to about 900. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Hamper program in need of gifts for kids

Langley Secondary senior girls basketball coach Sheldon Guy speaks to a crowd at Earl Marriott Secondary Tuesday (Dec. 5) before an exhibition game about his experience with suddenly losing his sight, and how to pivot and adapt to the challenges life may bring. (Contributed photo)
Blind basketball coach gives inspirational talk before exhibition game in South Surrey

Black Press file photo
OUR VIEW: Living wages are a must

A drug and anti-gang forum will be held Monday (Dec. 12) at 6 p.m. at Taj Park Convention Centre (8580 132 St.). The free event is open to the public, and no registration is required. (Submitted)
Surrey teen organizes forum to help keep youth away from drugs and gangs