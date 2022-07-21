No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style

Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson
Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson
Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson
Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson

Ron Wilson shares photos that capture the hatching of millions (maybe billions) of river moths the night of July 16.

Ron took the pictures at 8 p.m. from Old Waneta Road, looking towards Trail into the sun.

As many living near the Columbia River can attest to, driving through a moth-hatch is like driving through the rain, only muckier.

Others may be wondering, “What the heck is that?”

Small and fuzzy looking, with a tendency to fly toward and into places people find bothersome — namely noses and mouths — river bugs are caddisflies, or insects that make up the order Trichoptera, or “hairy wings.”

North America is home to more than 1,300 species of caddisflies, a fact that may come as a surprise to casual river observers but not the legions of fly fishermen who go to great lengths to create lures that replicate the intricacies of the caddis form.

Read more: #Photography – What you see photos here

Read more: #LocalHistory – Trail Blazers stories here


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenaysPhotography

Previous story
Travel on a budget: Tips, tools to find the most cost-effective options for road trips, flying
Next story
Ducknana? Banaduck? London Drugs sells quacky deal and takes internet by storm

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, centre, cuts the ribbon with children from KidsPlay during the City of Surrey's official opening of the new artificial turf field and rubberized walking track at Newton Athletic Park on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey opens new ‘FIFA regulation’ turf field at Newton Athletic Park

A view of Surrey’s city hall. (File photo)
Surrey civic election 2022 gearing up to be ‘mother of all elections’

Surrey firefighters fight salvage yard fire in North Surrey on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters douse salvage yard fire in North Surrey

More than 200 paddlers participated in the 2017 Champion of the Crescent. This year’s event is set for Saturday. (Contributed photo)
Champion of the Crescent event set for Saturday at Crescent Beach

Pop-up banner image ×