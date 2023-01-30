Campers with a Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3

Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March.

The reservation dates, which are posted online, are different at each national park, historic site and marine conservation area.

Parks Canada says in a statement that the bookings are a couple months later than recent years because the reservation system was getting outdated and needed some upgrades.

The agency says the system will look different from the previous one, but it will offer the same features and functions.

It adds, however, that anyone who wants to save information about previous bookings to do so before Feb. 26.

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3 and before they start booking any reservations later that month.

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Popular roller-coaster at West Edmonton Mall amusement park to be removed

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey appoints 2 councillors, city to recruit volunteers for Homelessness and Housing Society board

Fisheries and Oceans Canada officers, shown here in an undated photo taken at Crescent Beach, were working with the Canadian Coast Guard last week to crack down on illegal crab traps in Boundary Bay. Officers seized 270 traps, averaging 60 a day during the five-day operation. (Geoff Yue photo)
Hundreds of suspected illegal, ghost crab traps seized in Boundary Bay by fisheries officers

Game action during Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival (WickFest) in Surrey. For 2023, the event returns from Thursday to Sunday (Feb. 2-5) at arenas in North Surrey and Fleetwood. (Submitted photo)
Wickfest brings 1,500 female hockey players to Surrey for competition, comradery and more

The gospel sounds of Marcus Mosely Ensemble will be heard during the next Jazz Vespers in the Valley concert at Fleetwood’s Northwood United Church on Sunday, Feb. 12. See listing under Concerts. (Photo: Youtube.com)
SURREY EVENTS: February concerts, comedy, galas, business, seniors & much more