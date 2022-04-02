PHOTOS: Turning the sod on the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match

Adam Degenstein turns his horses around while competing in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Al Pearson of Kelowna competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match while judges look at his plot at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks chat by an antique tractor during the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Phil Rogers competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Ian Peck of Greendale (left) chats with Peter Van Huisenbos of Rosedale during the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Adam Degenstein chats with people during the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People visit horses during the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Dugan Montjoy competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Ellen Van Huigenbos snacks on popcorn while three-year-old grandson Dillon Van Huigenbos munches on straw beside four-month-old Mallory Van Huigenbos during the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Phil Rogers moves his plow into position during in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Pierre Sache of Rosedale competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match while judges look at his plot at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hunter Ramey of Agassiz competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match while judges look at his plot at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Ray Ramey pours gasoline into his daughter’s tractor during the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match while judges look at his plot at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Brent Holcik of Chilliwack competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match while judges look at his plot at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Adam Degenstein competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Dennis Ryan of Westwold, B.C. competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Ian Peck of Greendale competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A plow cuts through the earth during the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Dugan Montjoy lifts reins over his head while competing in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

About 1,000 people came out to celebrate a century of competitive plowing in Chilliwack on Saturday.

The 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match took place at Greendale Acres, home of the Chilliwack Corn Maze, on April 2.

Organizers said they were amazed by the incredible turnout of folks who came out to see the historic farming event.

“We’re very, very happy with the turnout,” said Vanessa Oddy, co-owner of Greendale Acres. “It was a lovely way of getting the community together.”

She said it was “beautiful” to see how the old and new generations of farming came together for the centennial plowing match and she’s hoping the tradition will continue for years to come.

The annual Chilliwack Plowing Match, which started in 1923, is a big part of Chilliwack’s farming history. In the 1950s there were more than 55 competitors and over 3,000 spectators.

For the 100th match on April 2, there were about 20 farmers competing in horse plow, antique tractors and conventional tractors from Chilliwack, Agassiz and throughout B.C.

