An exhibit of Vancouver Island photographer Gerry Deiter’s personal collection showed images taken at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous Bed-in for Peace in Montreal. Do you known when Lennon and Ono recorded the song, Give Peace a Chance? (J. Athey photo)

An exhibit of Vancouver Island photographer Gerry Deiter’s personal collection showed images taken at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous Bed-in for Peace in Montreal. Do you known when Lennon and Ono recorded the song, Give Peace a Chance? (J. Athey photo)

QUIZ: A time for peace

As tensions erupt around the world, take a moment to consider images of peace

As war rages between Russia and Ukraine and as conflicts are ongoing in other parts of the world, it is fitting to take a moment and contemplate peace.

How much do you know about peace treaties and symbols, anti-war images and monuments to peace? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestspeacekeeping

 

Tiara and Damian Topps stand with a small group who waved signs in support of Ukraine on the steps of the courthouse in Whitehorse on Feb. 26, 2022. A larger rally held in support of the Eastern European Nation that was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 was held on Feb. 27. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Tiara and Damian Topps stand with a small group who waved signs in support of Ukraine on the steps of the courthouse in Whitehorse on Feb. 26, 2022. A larger rally held in support of the Eastern European Nation that was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 was held on Feb. 27. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

This photo was taken by Vancouver photographer Walter Calder in 1921, at the first of three dedication ceremonies held for the Peace Arch monument. (White Rock Museum and Archives photo)

This photo was taken by Vancouver photographer Walter Calder in 1921, at the first of three dedication ceremonies held for the Peace Arch monument. (White Rock Museum and Archives photo)

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 13 to 19

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Thunderbird guard Torian Lee leaps towards the basket with a pair of Burnaby South players in tow, during Saturday night’s 4A senior boys championship game at the Langley Events Centre. (Garrett James/Langley Events Centre photo)
‘Tough finish’ for Elgin Park, Semiahmoo at B.C. boys basketball championships

Sumi Mototsune, right, with her sisters Teruko, left; Kanako, centre; and Haruye, front. Sumi, who was sent to an internment camp with her family, was one of Joan Parolin’s penpals. The two met at school in Surrey. (Submitted photo: UBC Library)
Online exhibit launches featuring wartime letters between Surrey student, Japanese Canadian friends

Elgin Park’s Cyus Harrison scored 29 points Friday, to lead his team to the senior boys 3A finals at BC School Sports High School Championships, which hit the court Saturday, 6 p.m. at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/LEC photo)
Elgin Park, Semiahmoo to play in pair of B.C. basketball finals

A Surrey police officer was stabbed while making an arrest in Whalley early Wednesday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Woman, 27, charged in Surrey Police Service officer stabbing