This image of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, can be seen on Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Junction City, Ohio. (Wikimedia Commons)

This image of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, can be seen on Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Junction City, Ohio. (Wikimedia Commons)

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

St. Patrick’s Day, on March 17, is a celebration of Ireland and Irish culture

St. Patrick’s Day, on March 17, is a time to celebrate Ireland and all things that remind people of the Emerald Isle.

It’s a day when some say there are only two groups of people: those who are Irish and those who wish they were.

Whether your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations include a pint of Guinness, reciting limericks, listening to the music of Irish supergroup U2 or looking for a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, there is plenty to celebrate on this day.

How much do you know about St Patrick’s Day and Ireland? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

And may the luck of the Irish be yours.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Do you know when this Irish band was formed? (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Do you know when this Irish band was formed? (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

People enjoy the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with Irish-themed costumes. Dave Plant, Dean Rubisch, Ralph Givens and Brad Kotzer got into the holiday spirit during the Quesnel Curling Club’s final bonspiel of the year, the St. Patrick’s Day Bonspiel. (Contributed)

People enjoy the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with Irish-themed costumes. Dave Plant, Dean Rubisch, Ralph Givens and Brad Kotzer got into the holiday spirit during the Quesnel Curling Club’s final bonspiel of the year, the St. Patrick’s Day Bonspiel. (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. elementary students hand out $1,400 in free goodies to strangers as part of kindness project
Next story
Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over security story

Just Posted

Kayzhia Snow, 13, left, Amber Snow, and Willow Craig at New York Fashion Week. (Submitted photo)
Surrey woman uses her love of fashion design to build self-confidence in youth

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Rein Ogdang, in Grade 9 at Semiahmoo Secondary, received one of four sewing machines awarded by the Sew Fun(d) scholarship program in December 2022. Scholarship manager MaryAn Webb presented the machine. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey teen with passion for fashion awarded one of four sewing machines

File photo: Anna Burns
Surrey RCMP conducting internal review after supervisor slams unit’s performance

Pop-up banner image