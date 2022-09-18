Polar bears are associated with northern Canada and other parts of the Arctic. (Pixabay photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

In the fall, hungry bears are preparing for hibernation and may be seen in orchards and urban areas

Much of British Columbia is bear country, and imagery of these animals can be found around the province.

During the fall, hungry bears in search of food can be found in orchards and in populated areas as they prepare for hibernation. People are urged take measures not to leave out garbage or other bear attractants.

How much do you really know about bears? Put your knowlege to the test with these 10 questions about factual and fictional bears.

Good luck.


Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) snares the shot of Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The name of the Boston Bruins is from a word for bear. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Bears are a common image of British Columbia. Which species of bear is British Columbia’s official mammal? (Black Press file photo)

Black bears and grizzly bears can be found in many parts of British Columbia. During the fall, bears are sighted in orchards and in B.C. communities (Black Press file photo)

