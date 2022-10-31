While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct 31 is a time for candy, costumes and scary movies

Halloween, on Oct. 31, is a time for costumes, candy and scary movies.

How much do you know about this day and the traditions that surround it? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)

Bats are often associated with Halloween (Contributed)

