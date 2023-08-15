Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market ordered a large shipment of cantaloupe, only for it to arrive undersized. The market is giving away the fruit for free and asks the community to consider donating to food banks and others in need. (Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market/Facebook)

Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market ordered a large shipment of cantaloupe, only for it to arrive undersized. The market is giving away the fruit for free and asks the community to consider donating to food banks and others in need. (Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market/Facebook)

Size matters: B.C. market giving away 50,000 pounds of wrong-size fruit

The Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market is urging the community to take as much as they want

An Ashcroft farmers market is turning heads for giving away thousands of pounds of fruit – all because it arrived in the wrong size.

On Aug. 11, Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market put a call out to the surrounding community members to come grab some of the 65,000 pounds of poorly sized cantaloupe, free of charge.

The cantaloupes are 1/4 inch too small, according to the market.

“With food shortages around the world it’s not right to dump something like this in the garbage.”

The market asked takers to also consider donating quantities to local food banks and thinking of those in need.

The next day, Desert Hills added undersized honeydew, roughly 20,000 pounds’ worth, to the mix.

“We are so happy to see this product go to such special people. All of you that shop at Desert Hills have become very important to us so we are so happy to be able to return the favour.”

Desert Hills is located at 250 Elm St.

READ ALSO: Track down B.C.’s best farmers markets this summer with interactive app

Love the Surrey Now Leader?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Avril Lavigne, Tantoo Cardinal among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Just Posted

The view from Eagle Bluffs on August 13, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Heat exhaustion can sneak up on you, so know the signs

The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two men have been arrested after a carjacking in Richmond Aug. 13, 2023 that led to one man being arrested by police in Surrey and another turning himself into Surrey RCMP later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 masked suspects steal delivery truck at gunpoint, found in Surrey

Surrey-based siblings Amreen and Swarndeep Gill have attracted large online audiences with comedy and dance. Now they’re creating an episodic comedy project called “How To Plan The Wedding Of Your Brother’s Ex.” (Contributed photo)
‘Chai With T’ podcast chat in Surrey for Instagram-star siblings Bhangralicious, Swarn

Trees cut down on White Rock’s ‘hump’ section of Marine Drive earlier this year. (Don Pitcairn photo)
White Rock council approves reallocation of funds for Hump maintenance