People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘The weather got the best of us:’ Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to stay closed

Warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous

The National Capital Commission says Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway, the world’s largest outdoor skating rink, will not open this season due to warm temperatures.

The commission says it has been both assessing and getting ready for the affects of climate change on the internationally renowned winter tourist attraction for several years.

But this is the first time the weather has prevented the 7.8-kilometre stretch through Canada’s capital city from opening at all.

It says the latest tests showed the ice surface remained unsafe to skate on and that any more efforts to change the situation were unlikely to work.

It also says the warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous.

On Feb. 2, the skateway had already experienced a record-setting delay in opening for the season.

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Agassiz BC Hydro superfan, age 6, surprised with visit from line tech crew

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, with Premier David Eby standing behind her, at Surrey presser Feb. 10. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey’s slice of $1B grant could help offset part of proposed 17.5% property tax increase

Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Trevor Halford, BC Liberal MLA for Surrey-White Rock was among MLAs charging this week that government 'incompetence' is adding to the chaos over the Surrey policing transition. (File photo)
BC Liberals grill government on Surrey police transition ‘chaos’

(Delta Ice Hawks image)
Delta Ice Hawks win appeal of PJHL decision that cost team four wins