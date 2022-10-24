Therapy bunnies melting worries away for B.C. students

Cornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)

There are some new additions to the office staff at Cornerstone Christian School this year.

Very furry additions.

“Our school has introduced therapy bunnies this year,” says Karen Kube, and administration assistant and education assistant at Abbotsford school. It all started when someone brought in their own rabbit for show and tell.

Heather Thiessen, the vice principal, saw the positive effect the visitor had on the students, and thought it would be a great thing to have bunnies in the school on a regular basis.

Kube has four lop-eared rabbits, arguably among the cutest of the rabbits, with their large, floppy ears.

They visit the school on a rotating basis, and Kube and Thiessen are the ones who mainly handle the bunnies and work them and the students. It’s been one of their favourite additions of the school, Kube said.

“The rabbits have been such a great addition to our school and students who come into the office having a bad day, leave smiling,” she said. “And students love stopping by for a quick snuggle.”

The bunnies are there if someone needs a bandage, has a tummy ache, or is just coming to the school for the first day.

“They have helped many new students be excited to start a new school and help them learn that the office isn’t a scary place to be,” Kube said.

BC Children's Hospital launches pet therapy program tailor-made for health-care staff

