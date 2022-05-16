FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

VIDEO: Moon goes blood red in ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

Moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.

Observers in the eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America had prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting. Partial stages of the eclipse were also visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Left out: Alaska, Asia and Australia.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Lunar Eclipse

