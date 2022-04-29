A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

VIDEO: RCMP officer helps family of geese cross B.C. street

2 adults and 6 goslings were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in Chilliwack

A very polite and nice thing happened to a gaggle of Canada geese in Chilliwack.

The feathered family of eight – two adults and six goslings – were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in downtown Chilliwack on Friday, April 29.

“Today one of our officers had the honour of keeping some of our nation’s most famous flock safe,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said. “These Canada geese were on a mission to check out all of the exciting changes to downtown Chilliwack.”

They crossed the street almost inside the lines of the crosswalk, but not quite. The event was captured on video by Amara Jacklynn Moore.

It is unknown where the Canada geese were heading.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP are investigating after waterthree pedestrians were allegedly targeted with target
Police ID suspected driver after pedestrian nearly hit in ‘disturbing’ incident outside Surrey mosque

Violinist Leila Josefowicz is among performers in the VSO’s “Surrey Nights” concerts next season. (Photo: Chris Lee/leilajosefowicz.com)
‘Always sold-out’: Four ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts for VSO starting with ‘Scheherazade’ in October

“To Fly Again Soon” by Gina Liu, Grand Prize winner in the City of Delta’s 14th annual Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo)
PHOTOS: Earth Day photo contest winners inspired by nature in Delta

(From left) New Hope Church administrator Daniela Filby and Pastor Wayne Driedger unveil Nick’s Nook 2 at the community pantry’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. On Monday, April 25, 2022, Delta council voted unanimously to provide up to $2,000 per month for a year to help keep the shelves stocked at both Nick’s Nook pantries, located at Northside Community Church and New Hope Church in North Delta. (Lauren Collins photo)
City commits $2,000 a month to fight food insecurity in North Delta