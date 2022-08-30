(Black Press Media Creative)

Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in 22-Minute audio clip

Last November, Britney Spears won a legal battle to free herself from a 13-year conservatorship that dictated both her personal and professional life. The pop star is sharing more about her experience during that difficult period.

On August 28, the singer posted a 22-minute clip to YouTube addressing the conservatorship and the alleged abuse involved.

“I was scared broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it,” Spears, via YouTube.

The singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, responded to the recording with a post on her Instagram the same day. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Spears released her first new single in six years with ‘Hold Me Closer,’ a collaboration with Elton John. “I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time and I’m so grateful”, Spears said in her video.

“But if you’re a weird, if you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time and you needed to hear a story like this today so you don’t feel alone, know this: my life has been far from easy and you’re not alone,” Spears, via YouTube.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

britney spears

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?

Just Posted

Surrey homicide victim Michael Gordon Brown died in May. (Photo: IHIT)
Second-degree murder charge in death of Surrey’s Michael Brown, shot on Grosvenor Road in May

Crews work on the 700-seat, 29-classroom addition at Sullivan Heights Secondary on May 13, 2022. The expansion will be open for students next month. (Lauren Collins photo)
Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary addition nearly complete as new school year approaches

Surrey South by-election hopeful Pauline Greaves is flanked by supporters Aug. 29 as she made a campaign stop in Clayton at McIntyre Park. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Pauline Greaves promises to ‘keep the Cloverdale hospital moving forward’

Police at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening (Aug. 28) near 140 Street and 75 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton has ‘significant life-threatening injuries’

Pop-up banner image