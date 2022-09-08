‘Rust’ Production Company , Denies Liability for , the Death of Halyna Hutchins. On October 21 of 2021, Hutchins died after being struck by a bullet fired from a gun held by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico movie set of ‘Rust.’ The company claims that independent contractors, including armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, should be held accountable. The company claimed that Gutierrez Reed was , “singularly responsible for all tasks associated with the use of firearms and ammunition.”

The appeal comes following an accusation by a New Mexico safety agency that Rust Movie Productions was aware of a lack of safety on the set of the film. Baldwin has also deflected responsibility for Hutchins’ death. The man who was the principal safety officer of the film declared in front of the entire assemblage, ‘This is a cold gun,” said Alec Baldwin, Interview from Chris Cuomo podcast.

Now, why did he say that if he didn’t know and hadn’t checked? “The point is we were told everything was cool and you can relax and we are working with a gun that is safe to rehearse with,” Alec Baldwin, Interview from Chris Cuomo podcast.

The actor also pointed to Gutierrez Reed and assistant director David Hall as both of them had handled the firearm before Hutchins was shot. Baldwin has maintained that he was unaware the gun was loaded with a live round.

