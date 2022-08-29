(Black Press Media Creative)

‘Synthetic’ Embryo Breakthrough Could Help Solve Organ Donor Shortage

British scientists have successfully created a “synthetic” embryo with a brain and a beating heart.the creation could solve the donor shortage crisis and prevent miscarriages. The breakthrough could also be used to reduce the need for animal experimentation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
This Day in History: Hurricane Katrina
Next story
How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?

Just Posted

Police at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening (Aug. 28) near 140 Street and 75 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton has ‘significant life-threatening injuries’

Surrey’s Humuza “Humuzza” Bazira with the Red Bull Dance Your Style national contest trophy in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 29. (Contributed photo: Jenna Hum via Red Bull Content Pool)
Surrey’s ‘Humuzza’ wins national street-dance competition and trip to world finals in South Africa

A zumba class at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. (Contributed photo)
North Delta seniors’ recreation center holding first open house in two years

People attend Cloverdale Market Days Aug. 27, 2022. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Market Days were held Aug. 27, last date is Sept. 17

Pop-up banner image