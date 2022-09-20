Biden says the pandemic is over but Fauci says ‘we are not where we need to be’

On Sept. 18, a ‘60 Minutes’ interview aired in which the president said America appears to be in “good shape” when it comes to COVID. “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over,” President Joe Biden. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.” He said.

One day after that interview aired, Dr. Anthony Fauci chimed in.

“How we respond and how we’re prepared for the evolution of these variants is going to depend on us,” Dr. Anthony Fauci. “And that gets to the other conflicting aspect of this — is the lack of a uniform acceptance of the interventions that are available to us in this country. Where even now, more than two years, close to three years, into the outbreak, we have only 67 percent of our population vaccinated and only one-half of those have received a single boost,” Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fauci went on to say that the U.S. is still documenting over 400 COVID-related deaths each day. “But we are not where we need to be if we’re going to be able to, quote, ‘live with the virus,’ because we know we’re not going to eradicate it.” “We only did that with one virus, which is smallpox, and that was very different because smallpox doesn’t change from year to year, or decade to decade, or even from century to century”

Joe BidenTrump BidenUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Boy, 3, and mother found in Calgary after Amber Alert issued in Vancouver
Next story
Snapchat for web now available to all

Just Posted

The corner of 127 Street and 88 Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Google Maps)
Man found in running vehicle dies in Surrey, now homicide cops are on the case

Building permitting times new battleground in Surrey election. (File photo)
Surrey slates duel over building permitting times

Parker Maclellan, left, Arianna Mills, and Al Maclellan pose for a photo with their bloodhounds, Hunter, left, Cricket, and Tracker at Noel Booth Community park in Langley on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Team of bloodhounds used by Surrey-based business to search for lost pets

Muslims throughout Surrey are sharing their thoughts on the upcoming civic election and what’s important to them. Pictured is a gathering of the White Rock Muslim Association at South Surrey Athletic Park from 2021 hosting an outdoor prayer service to celebrate Eid – the end of Ramadan. (Contributed photo)
Surrey Muslims want city reps to accept invitations more frequently — not just at election time