Brirtney Spears and Elton John Release new duet ‘Hold me Closer’. (Photo Credit: Getty Images for EJAF) (Black Press Media Creative - Photo Credit: Britney Spears and Elton John, February 2013 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)) )

Brirtney Spears and Elton John Release new duet ‘Hold me Closer’. (Photo Credit: Getty Images for EJAF) (Black Press Media Creative - Photo Credit: Britney Spears and Elton John, February 2013 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)) )

Britney Spears and Elton John Finally Drop ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

“He wanted to collaborate again with an artist and came up with the idea to have Britney on the record. … The fact that it came together and she wanted to do it and how she sounded on the record — you couldn’t have made it up. … She elevated the record so much and put so much of her own personality into it — all of her ad-libs, runs and soulfulness.” Producer Andrew Watt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey seeing increase in catalytic converter thefts, police offer tips to protect cars

TEASER PHOTO
Front-page drag photo turns off some ‘Now-Leader’ readers, but most applaud the move

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum announces his full slate of Safe Surrey Coalition candidates on Thursday (Aug. 25) at Surrey’s Arias Convention Centre. (Photo submitted)
Adopting slogan ‘Doug Gets it Done,’ Safe Surrey Coalition announces platform and team

Police closed off the west portion of 76th Avenue Aug. 25 so the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) could gather evidence in the area after a 47-year-old man died in a house on the street under suspicious circumstances. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Homicide investigators at a residence in Clayton

Pop-up banner image