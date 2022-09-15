VIDEO: Defense unexpectedly rests its case in death penalty trial of Parkland shooter

Nikolas Cruz’s team had been expected to call about 40 more witnesses

Mass murderer Nikolas Cruz’s defense team unexpectedly announced it was resting its case in the 23-year-old’s sentencing trial on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

Reports say that Cruz’s legal team previously announced plans to call approximately 80 witnesses to the stand. However, Cruz’s lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, said the defense was resting after only calling about 25 of those witnesses.

The judge was reportedly forced to put the trial on pause until Sept. 27 as the prosecution said it was unprepared to begin its rebuttal case. The bewildered prosecutors said they had expected about 40 more defense witnesses to take the stand.

Cruz’s defense team argued that their client had a troubled upbringing and suffered from behavioral and developmental issues. On Sept. 13, the last defense witness called to the stand was Dr. Kenneth Jones, a leading expert in fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. The doctor testified that Cruz meets the criteria for someone exposed to alcohol in the womb and suffers from consequential behavioral and developmental problems.

In October, Cruz changed his plea to guilty and addressed the court in a brief speech, apologizing to the 17 victims he murdered.

“I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day. If I were to get a second chance, I would do everything in my power to try to help others,” Cruz said at the time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Shootingshooting rampage

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Russian pullback reveals devastation in Ukraine villages
Next story
VIDEO: Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase

Just Posted

The City of Surrey officially marked the opening of new pickleball courts at Crescent Park Thursday. (City of Surrey photo)
Crescent Park pickleball courts now open in South Surrey

As of this morning (Sept. 15) the Flood Falls Trail wildfire is being held and is no longer considered a fire of note, according to BC Wildfire Service. (Lorraine Rafuse/Facebook)
Flood Falls Trail wildfire no longer out of control according to BC Wildfire Service

Surrey City Hall, pictured in April 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Royal purple’ lights for Surrey City Hall, closed Monday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Scott Wheatley, executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, has proposed different changes to the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City over the changes advocated by the electoral boundaries commission for B.C. Wheatley wants a riding that “effectively represent the needs of the constituents.” (Image submitted: Cloverdale Chamber)
Cloverdale Chamber against proposed changes to Cloverdale-Langley City riding