A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Previous story
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects

Just Posted

Construction on the second phase of the Sohkeyah development, in Newton, has started. Phase 2 of the housing project will provide 104 new affordable rental homes for Indigenous individuals, families and Elders. (Image: Province of B.C.)
Construction begins on 2nd phase of Indigenous housing development in Surrey

Surrey Libraries Staff Ginny (left) and Sarah (right) demonstrate using the Zoom digital recorder. (Submitted photo: Surrey Libraries)
Surrey Libraries now has digital recorders available to borrow

Paul Orazietti walks across 176th in front of the Dann’s Electronics building. Because of the film history attached to Dann’s, Orazietti said the corner has become the most-photographed spot in Surrey. Orazietti is consulting on a new exhibition about Surrey’s rich film history that’ll open at the Museum of Surrey this fall. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
An exhibit on the city’s film history to open at Museum of Surrey this fall

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos
Paperboys continue City of White Rock, BIA summer music series