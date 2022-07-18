A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Rising rent, teacher shortages piquing districts’ interest in workforce housing

A California school district opened 122 affordable apartments for its employees in one of the nation’s priciest housing markets. More districts could provide workforce housing to attract educators amid teacher shortages and rising rent.

-AP video by Terry Chea

WATCH ALSO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingEducationHousingHousing crisisSchools

Previous story
VIDEO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Just Posted

United Surrey team in front of city hall (left to right, Jeff Bridge, Julie Tapley, Sukh Dhaliwal, Becky Zhou, Jasbir Sandhu. (Image: YouTube)
Surrey MP Sukh Dhaliwal enters race for mayor, reveals new United Surrey slate

Admission is free at Surrey Fusion Festival, which returns to Holland Park on July 23-24. (Photo: surrey.ca)
Surrey Fusion Festival returns to Holland Park with music, food, culture from nations around world

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey’s Royal Canadian Theatre Company moves forward without King as managing artistic director

Florida-based performer Tymisha “Tush” Harris returns to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage with a pair of shows in October. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
No Arts Club Theatre plays in Surrey this fall/winter as company postpones touring shows