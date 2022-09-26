Homeowner George MacDonald describes the moment when several trees landed on his home in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

VIDEO: Fiona leaves a trail of economic devastation in its wake

Storm struck the Maritimes, eastern Quebec and Newfoundland

Across the Maritimes, eastern Quebec and in southwestern Newfoundland, the economic impact of post-tropical cyclone Fiona’s wrath is still being tallied.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

hurricane Newfoundland Nova Scotia Storm

Pop-up banner image