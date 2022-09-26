VIDEO: Fiona leaves a trail of economic devastation in its wake

Storm struck the Maritimes, eastern Quebec and Newfoundland

Homeowner George MacDonald describes the moment when several trees landed on his home in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

Across the Maritimes, eastern Quebec and in southwestern Newfoundland, the economic impact of post-tropical cyclone Fiona’s wrath is still being tallied.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hurricaneNewfoundlandNova ScotiaStorm