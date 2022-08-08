VIDEO: How the Mormon church ‘help line’ hid child sex abuse

  • Aug. 8, 2022 12:28 p.m.
  • Video

One victim was five when her father told his bishop that he was sexually abusing her. The abuse went on for seven more years even though Mormon church leaders used a so-called help line to report her abuse. (AP Video/Jessie Wardarski)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sex pods? Long sleeves? Americans try to cut monkeypox risk while waiting for shots

Just Posted

Surrey emergency volunteers in action. (Photo: City of Surrey)
Surrey needs emergency volunteers

Pattullo Bridge. (Photo: TransLink)
Northbound lanes on Pattullo Bridge closed overnight this Friday

Black Press Media file photo
Surrey road projects to receive nearly $11M through TransLink fund

Dustin Biega became a father to Kyson when he was 16 years old. Now, Kyson is four years old and is being co-parented by his two parents and Biega was able to graduate from high school with the help of Options Community Services. (Sobia Moman photo)
Young White Rock father wouldn’t be where he is today without community support