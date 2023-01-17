A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Horses burst through the soaring flames of night-time bonfires in a dramatic annual festival in this small Spanish town. The bonfires are called “luminarias,” and the Las Luminarias festival is believed to be centuries-old. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

VIDEO: Locals ride horses through fires as Spanish festival makes comeback

Las Luminarias celebrates Spain’s patron saint of animals

The streets of Spanish village San Bartolome de Pinares were filled with smoke Sunday (Jan. 16), the glow of burning wood and the clatter of trotting hooves in celebrating an annual festival.

Known as Las Luminarias, the festival celebrates Saint Anthony, Spain’s patron saint of animals.

It was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

-AP video/Iain Sullivan and Alicia Leon

WATCH ALSO: Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Festival

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand

Just Posted

Public hearing Monday night on 67-storey tower for downtown. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)
67-storey tower for downtown gets nod from Surrey council

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey council brings Public Safety Committee back

Surrey city hall, outside council chambers. (File photo)
Surrey council awards $5 million contract for KGB improvements near 72 Avenue

Above: South Surrey’s Jack Roach, 19, racing on the Oulton Park track in England in 2022. (Bonnie Lane/courtesy British Superbike) Far left: Roach with just some of the many trophies and awards he’s won racing. (Tricia Weel photo) Left: Roach with two of the young riders he trains through his junior academy, Sebastian Ochi, 7, and Martina Cardenas, 8. (contributed photo)
Putting motorcycle racing on the radar