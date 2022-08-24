VIDEO: Tractor drivers show off ballet skills with heavy equipment dance in Coquitlam

Coquitlam’s Tractor Dance is an annual display where public works employees perform a “choreographed equipment ballet”. (City of Coquitlam photo)

A crowd of eager onlookers gathered at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam today (Aug. 24) to watch the city’s annual Tractor Dance.

The City of Coquitlam’s Parks Recreation and Culture department has put on the event since 2016. In a unique display coordinated to music, public works employees operate tractors, excavators, push mowers and leaf blowers.

After the choreographed equipment ballet ended, community members had the chance to meet public works staff and see the dancing machinery up close.

Kathleen Reinheimer, Coquitlam’s manager of parks, said she was very happy with this year’s performance, especially considering most of the performers were new.

“It’s fantastic for staff morale and a minor way for them to give back to their community. Amazing to see the creativity from equipment operators and other folks who help take care of Coquitlam’s parks day to day.”

The idea came from Wendy Wiederick, park operations manager with Coquitlam. Prior to her career with the city, Wiederick worked as a synchronized swimming coach. She challenged the team to come up with an equivalent performance using tractors and staff have loved participating in the annual event.

Reinheimer said the event will happen again next year, noting that the Parks department plans to make it even bigger and better.

