This image provided by Michelle Quezada a jet crashing during an air show on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. A pilot and crew member escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet that crashed officials said. (Michelle Quezada via AP)

This image provided by Michelle Quezada a jet crashing during an air show on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. A pilot and crew member escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet that crashed officials said. (Michelle Quezada via AP)

2 hurt as former Soviet MiG-23 fighter plane crashes at US air show

Pilot noticed loss of power before crash of Cold War plane in Michigan

The pilot of a Cold War-era jet noticed it was losing power and decided to eject himself and a crew member before the Soviet fighter plane crashed during a weekend air show in suburban Detroit, an official said Monday.

The pilot, who also owns the plane, had serious injuries but nothing life-threatening, while a second person aboard the MiG-23 had mild injuries after they parachuted to the ground, said John Brannen, senior air safety investigator at the National Transportation Safety Board.

“It’s very fortunate, of course, that nobody on the ground was injured. … The plane traveled about 500 feet after the initial impact, went through some trees and wound up here next to the apartment building,” Brannen told reporters in Belleville.

The MiG-23, which was built in the former Soviet Union in 1981, crashed Sunday during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Brannen said the pilot talked to the Federal Aviation Administration about what preceded the crash.

“They had some engine loss-of-power issues and were not able to correct that and elected to eject from the aircraft,” Brannen said.

He said the wreckage would be examined in the months ahead.

“Being a military aircraft — and on top of that a Russian military aircraft — is going to make things a little more difficult. … I’m not sure what kind of support we’ll be able to get,” Brannen said.

Residents who were evacuated from apartments could return home by Tuesday.

Matthew Gerick was astonished when he saw two people eject, a crash and thick black smoke.

“Like, did we just watch that happen?” Gerick told the Detroit Free Press.

READ ALSO: 60-year-old cargo plane that crashed in Georgia was on final trip

Plane crashUSA

Love the Surrey Now Leader?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How to assist victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires

Just Posted

The bronze statue “Kneeling in Remembrance” has been repaired and re-installed atop the Cloverdale Cenotaph in Veterans’ Square. A rededication ceremony will be held Aug. 19 and several dignitaries are scheduled to attend, including Silver Cross Mother Sian Lesueur and Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Cenotaph statue repaired and replaced

Plenty of people headed to the waterfront in White Rock, enjoying the beach and the breezes on Sunday, Aug. 13, the same day Environment Canada issued a heat warning about a heat wave expected to last through Wednesday (Aug. 16). White Rock and Surrey are operating cooling centres due to the warmer temperatures. (Tricia Weel photo)
Cities of White Rock, Surrey operating cooling centres during heat wave

teaser photo
Close to 800 beer-drinkers expected at Surrey Civic Plaza for annual ‘Battle’

Longtime South Surrey residents Bruce and Nancy Ketchum wanted to give back to their community, and a cooling station/free library was the result, which has been used a lot by neighbours and passers-by – especially during the current heat wave. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey cooling station much appreciated, especially during heat wave