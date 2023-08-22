Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

2 kids rescued from cable car dangling 100s of feet in the air in Pakistan

Military commandos in helicopters rescued two children from a cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon in a remote part of Pakistan on Tuesday, an emergency service official said. They were were working to save four more children and two adults.

The commandos could be seen on local TV trying to lower themselves on ropes from the choppers toward the cable car. An expert warned the rescue was incredibly delicate because the wind created by the helicopters’ blades could further weaken cables holding the car aloft.

The rescue of the two children was announced by Bilal Faizi, an emergency services spokesman who provided no further details.

Relatives of those trapped prayed while anxiously watching the operation unfold. The rescue has also transfixed Pakistanis across the country who crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.

According to Pakistani TV stations, some of those trapped were in contact with their families by cell phone, while authorities said the two adults were consoling the children, who were between the ages of 11 and 15.

One of the cables snapped while the eight people were crossing a river canyon in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The children had been on their way to school, and villagers frequently use cable cars to get around Pakistan’s mountainous regions. But the cars are often poorly maintained and every year people die or are injured while traveling in them.

Helicopters were sent to attempt to pluck the people from the cable car — but only after the group spent six hours precariously suspended 350 meters (1,150 feet) above ground, according to Taimoor Khan, a spokesman for the disaster management authority.

Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, wrote on X that he ordered authorities “to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people.”

“I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he said on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Several helicopters hovered above the scene, and ambulances gathered on the ground.

Tipu Sultan, a retired army brigadier and defense expert, warned that the helicopters themselves could make the situation worse but that the commandos would be well aware of that risk. Khan added that the pilots were flying “carefully.”

“Let us pray that those trapped in the cable car are safely rescued,” Sultan said.

In 2017, 10 people were killed when a cable car fell into a ravine hundreds of meters (feet) deep in the popular mountain resort of Murree after its cable broke.

READ ALSO: Ontario man dead, woman critical after gondola crash in Quebec

READ ALSO: Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

Pakistanrescue

 

In this image taken from video, a cable car carrying six children and two adults dangles hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in the remote Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The cable car malfunctioned, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them. (AP Photo)

In this image taken from video, a cable car carrying six children and two adults dangles hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in the remote Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The cable car malfunctioned, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them. (AP Photo)

People watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at a barber shop in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mourners gather to remember the last captive southern resident orca
Next story
Greek firefighters find 18 bodies in an area struck by a major wildfire

Just Posted

Skies over Chilliwack at dawn look clearer than they have been in days, on Aug. 22, 2023 as the air quality advisory continued for the fourth day across the Lower Mainland. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Breathing easier across Lower Mainland but air quality advisory remains

Ocean Park teen Orson Merry, 14, competing in Germany. (Marius Constantin photo)
Ocean Park teen wins 2 international freestyle skateboard titles in 3 months

Caber, Delta Police Department’s trauma K9, travelled to Las Vegas to help comfort the victims of the Route 91 music festival shooting in 2017. Caber retired from duty in October of 2019, and passed away on Aug. 18, 2023 at 15 years old. (Kim Gramlich/Delta Police Department photo)
Trailblazing Delta police victim support dog Caber passes away

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Eby condemns ‘disaster tourism’, equipment tampering as B.C. wildfires burn