FILE - French police officers patrol on the beach in the searcher migrants in Wimereux, northern France, Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021. Six people died and more than 50 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants capsized Saturday (Aug. 12, 2023) in the English Channel, according to French authorities.. (AP Photo/Louis Witter, File)

FILE - French police officers patrol on the beach in the searcher migrants in Wimereux, northern France, Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021. Six people died and more than 50 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants capsized Saturday (Aug. 12, 2023) in the English Channel, according to French authorities.. (AP Photo/Louis Witter, File)

6 dead, 50+ rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel

The search-and-rescue operation involved both British and French vessels

Six people died and more than 50 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants capsized Saturday (Aug. 12) in the English Channel, according to French authorities.

The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea initially reported that six of those rescued were in critical condition. One individual later died after being transported by helicopter to a Calais hospital, and an update confirmed the deaths of five others who were ferried to shore by boat.

“This morning, a migrant boat capsized off Calais,” French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on social media. “My thoughts are with the victims.”

The deaths come as Britain’s ruling conservative party has sought to stop crossings of small, often unseaworthy, boats with a variety of policies that have come under fire for failing to stem the flow of migrants.

French authorities noted a marked increase in attempted crossings from the coast since Thursday during the onset of milder weather. British authorities said 755 people crossed the channel in small boats Thursday, the highest daily number this year.

Small boat arrivals are down 15% from the number at this point last year. As of Thursday, 15,826 had been detected in the year to date, compared to 18,600 at this time last year.

Last year, five migrants died and four were reported missing while attempting to cross from the northern coast of France. In November 2021, a boat carrying migrants sank, resulting in the deaths of 27 individuals.

The search and rescue operation Saturday involved both British and French vessels, triggered by a report from a patrol boat about a migrant vessel in distress near Sangatte. Three French ships, a helicopter, and a plane canvassed the area and two British ships participated in the search.

French boats rescued 37 people, a British boat from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution saved a dozen and three others were picked up by a British chartered boat.

Borne also mentioned that Sea Minister Hervé Berville was headed to the site to assist with the situation.

U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who tweeted that it had been “tragic loss of life,” later met with Border Force officials.

The incident is under investigation by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.

Brian Melley And Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maui death toll rises to 80; wildfire survivors returning to communities in ruins
Next story
Pakistan investigates claims that porter was left to die during climber’s K2 record quest

Just Posted

Traffic travelling north on the Pattullo Bride on Aug. 11, 2023. (Screenshot: images.drivebc.ca)
Police incident closes lanes on Patullo Bridge overnight

Kids and parents have fun during a previous Big Bounce event. The Big Bounce Canada is bringing the world’s biggest bouncy castle to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Aug. 12 to Sept. 3. (Photo submitted: The Big Bounce Canada)
UPDATE: ‘Big Bounce’ set to open on Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Aug. 19

Darren Gowen, one of three men convicted in a gruesome 1990 double murder was granted a six-month day parole extension. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg file photo)
Parole extended for man who planned 1990 Tsawwassen killing of mom, grandma

BC Lions player Andrew Peirson drops off donations at Surrey Food Bank on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
BC Lions help tackle hunger at a very busy time for Surrey Food Bank