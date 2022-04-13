The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.5%, biggest hike in 20 years

Jump implemented in attempt to battle rising inflation

The Bank of Canada is raising its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years in the face of rising inflation.

The central bank is increasing its policy rate by half a percentage point to one per cent and warning that rates will need to rise further, it said, while also raising its expectations for the inflation rate.

It is also easing pandemic-era stimulus measures by beginning so-called quantitative tightening later this month, when the government bonds it holds will no longer be replaced when they mature.

In making its interest rate decision, the Bank of Canada says the spike in energy and other commodity prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are driving inflation higher than its earlier expectations.

It now says the annual inflation rate will average almost six per cent in the first half of this year compared with its January forecast of close to five per cent.

RELATED: Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

inflation

Previous story
Food industry adjusting to large outbreak of avian flu in Canada, around the world
Next story
B.C.’s young farmer lease program grows to 203 properties

Just Posted

Aerial view of the incomplete Lorne Circus in North Surrey, at the intersection of Grosvenor Road, 114 Avenue and McBride Drive. (Photo: Google Street View)
SURREY NOW & THEN: This notable Surrey ‘circus’ has nothing to do with clowns, it’s about streets

TEASER PHOTO
Terry Fox’s Métis heritage celebrated on plaque commissioned by Surrey-based organization

Three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers near the Douglas border on March 31, 2022. (RCMP photos)
Ammunition, stun gun seized following arrest near South Surrey border

Surrey Animal Resource Centre officials are looking for foster families to help care for some of the abandoned bunnies currently housed at the Colebrook Road site. (Contributed photo)
Abundance of bunnies sparks Surrey shelter appeal