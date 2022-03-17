Employment levels in Surrey continue to rise beyond pre-pandemic levels: Report

While employment levels overall in Surrey have continued to rise beyond pre-pandemic levels, the local construction industry still has not recovered. (Photo: Pixabay).

Employment in Surrey, as of February 2022, has increased by 1.7 per cent from pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest labour market report from the Surrey Board of Trade.

Released Wednesday (March 16), the Surrey Board of Trade notes the city’s economic recovery from the pandemic “continues to be driven by a two-pronged strength: knowledge-based industries and resource industries.”

As of last month, employment in Surrey was up about 4,900 jobs – or 1.7 per cent – from before the pandemic in February, 2020, “and almost 30,000 higher than the lowest job levels in April, 2020.”

“Improvement continues in Surrey – in December 2021, seven out of 15 industry categories had job levels still below February 2020,” notes Anita Huberman, president and CEO of the board.

“But two months later, in February 2022, we see a significant improvement where only three of 15 industries are still below pre-pandemic job levels.”

The board notes that jobs in the construction industry are still down more than 8,655 jobs (down 26.5 per cent).

However, the utilities industry has seen the largest percentage drop – 28.9 per cent – among all industries in Surrey. But it is a “relatively small Surrey industry,” according to the board, with 487 jobs lost since the pandemic.

Other sectors that are most impacted, and still not fully recovered, in Surrey are estimated to be: finance, insurance and real estate, which is down by 2,817 jobs or 15.2 per cent; business, building and other support is down by more than 2,331 jobs or 16 per cent; accommodation and food services is down by 2,269 jobs or 11.9 per cent; and other services, such as personal services and high-touch jobs, is down by almost 2,180 jobs or 16.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, industries showing the greatest recovery since before the pandemic include: healthcare and social assistance, which is up more than 6,163 jobs or 18.1 per cent; public administration employment is up by almsot 3,825 jobs or 40.6 per cent; wholesale and retail trade is up with 3,692 jobs or 7.2 per cent; the natural resources sector saw an increase of 2,094 jobs or 69.6 per cent; and professional, scientific and technical services increased by 1,553 or about eight per cent.

