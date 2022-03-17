While employment levels overall in Surrey have continued to rise beyond pre-pandemic levels, the local construction industry still has not recovered. (Photo: Pixabay).

While employment levels overall in Surrey have continued to rise beyond pre-pandemic levels, the local construction industry still has not recovered. (Photo: Pixabay).

Employment levels in Surrey continue to rise beyond pre-pandemic levels: Report

However jobs in the construction industry still down 26.5%

Employment in Surrey, as of February 2022, has increased by 1.7 per cent from pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest labour market report from the Surrey Board of Trade.

Released Wednesday (March 16), the Surrey Board of Trade notes the city’s economic recovery from the pandemic “continues to be driven by a two-pronged strength: knowledge-based industries and resource industries.”

As of last month, employment in Surrey was up about 4,900 jobs – or 1.7 per cent – from before the pandemic in February, 2020, “and almost 30,000 higher than the lowest job levels in April, 2020.”

“Improvement continues in Surrey – in December 2021, seven out of 15 industry categories had job levels still below February 2020,” notes Anita Huberman, president and CEO of the board.

“But two months later, in February 2022, we see a significant improvement where only three of 15 industries are still below pre-pandemic job levels.”

READ ALSO: Economy adds 337,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate falls to pre-pandemic level, March 11, 2022

The board notes that jobs in the construction industry are still down more than 8,655 jobs (down 26.5 per cent).

However, the utilities industry has seen the largest percentage drop – 28.9 per cent – among all industries in Surrey. But it is a “relatively small Surrey industry,” according to the board, with 487 jobs lost since the pandemic.

Other sectors that are most impacted, and still not fully recovered, in Surrey are estimated to be: finance, insurance and real estate, which is down by 2,817 jobs or 15.2 per cent; business, building and other support is down by more than 2,331 jobs or 16 per cent; accommodation and food services is down by 2,269 jobs or 11.9 per cent; and other services, such as personal services and high-touch jobs, is down by almost 2,180 jobs or 16.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, industries showing the greatest recovery since before the pandemic include: healthcare and social assistance, which is up more than 6,163 jobs or 18.1 per cent; public administration employment is up by almsot 3,825 jobs or 40.6 per cent; wholesale and retail trade is up with 3,692 jobs or 7.2 per cent; the natural resources sector saw an increase of 2,094 jobs or 69.6 per cent; and professional, scientific and technical services increased by 1,553 or about eight per cent.

READ ALSO: Post-pandemic back-to-work puts spotlight on office maintenance, March 1, 2022


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

economy

Previous story
War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, group warns
Next story
White Rock, Surrey companies among nominees for homebuilder awards

Just Posted

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. The Cloverdale Rodeo Association has just cancelled the 2022 Country Fair, despite getting City of Surrey permit approval March 7 for the event that was to be held on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cloverdale Country Fair cancelled

The wave pool at Newton Recreation Centre is set to reopen March 29 after a two-year shutdown. (Photo: surrey.ca)
Newton’s wave pool to reopen after 2-year closure, and another pool is coming to the neigbourhood

Award winners at the 2017 edition of “Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25” gathering. The 2022 event will be held Wednesday, April 20 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. (file photo)
Meet Surrey’s 2022 ‘Top 25 Under 25’ award winners, celebrated for ‘incredible initiatives’

Forge Properties has been nominated for a number of HAVAN awards, some recognizing its Fantom property in White Rock. (Forge Properties photo)
White Rock, Surrey companies among nominees for homebuilder awards